Israeli troops have reportedly flattened farmland and demolished homes in Gaza to establish a so-called “kill zone.” This information comes from soldiers who shared their testimonies with the rights group Breaking the Silence. The buffer zone now extends between 800 to 1,500 meters inside Gaza, significantly increasing the area controlled by Israeli forces.

Israel claims this buffer zone is necessary for its security. The move follows the deadly October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, which caused extensive casualties and damage. During that attack, thousands of armed fighters crossed a previous 300-meter buffer zone to target Israeli communities.

In the soldier’s report, one captain from the Armored Corps described the border area as a “kill zone.” He highlighted how both sides have a clear view of this lower, open area. This indicates the heightened tensions and dangers that exist along the border.

As of now, the Israeli military has not commented on these claims. The testimonies provided cover events from late 2023 into early 2024, not including recent military operations. The situation remains complex and controversial as developments continue to unfold.