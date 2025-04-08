End of an era: US shuts down global UGRAD program for Pakistani students

The United States has announced the end of the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program (Global UGRAD) for students from Pakistan. This program ran for 15 years and allowed over 2,500 Pakistani students to study in the US. Unfortunately, the State Department directed the US Educational Foundation (USEF) Pakistan to terminate it.

USEF released a statement expressing their disappointment. They acknowledged that many students had applied this year and were looking forward to the opportunity. The program had provided valuable experiences that fostered academic growth and cultural exchange, benefiting countless students.

This decision surprises many hopeful students seeking international exposure and learning opportunities. Moreover, it reflects a larger trend of the US tightening visa policies as part of national security measures. Such changes have created uncertainty and concern among students and Green Card holders in Pakistan.

USEF has played a vital role since 2010 in enhancing community engagement and leadership skills among young Pakistanis. Alumni from the program have made significant contributions in various fields, uplifting their communities and earning recognition worldwide. The end of the Global UGRAD program signifies a loss for future generations of Pakistani students.