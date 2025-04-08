Malaika Arora faces new warrants in Saif Ali Khan’s hotel assault case

A Mumbai court has issued new bailable warrants for actress Malaika Arora in an ongoing hotel assault case. The case involves Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who allegedly attacked two businessmen in February 2012. This is not the first time Arora has faced warrants; the court had issued them earlier this year.

The recent warrants were issued because Malaika did not appear as a witness in court. Moreover, she failed to file a request to be excused from attending. Other actors, including Saif Ali Khan, requested exemptions from appearing, but Malaika did not do the same.

As a result, the court has ordered her to appear at the hearing scheduled for the end of April. The court aims to clarify the details surrounding the assault incident that occurred over a decade ago.

In this incident, Saif Ali Khan allegedly assaulted businessman Iqbal Sharma and his father-in-law during dinner at a hotel. After the incident, the businessmen filed a complaint, leading to Saif’s arrest. The case has been ongoing for 13 years and continues to attract media attention.