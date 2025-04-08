NRL strikes gold: Major copper-gold discovery in Balochistan’s Chagai region

National Resources Limited (NRL), a subsidiary of YB Pakistan Limited, Reliance Commodities, and Liberty Mills Limited, has made a major discovery in Balochistan. The company announced finding significant copper-gold mineralization in Chagai, a region known for its mineral potential. This was revealed by Muhammad Ali Tabba, Chairman of NRL, at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025.

NRL was granted a lease in October 2023 for mineral exploration in Chagai. Over the past 15 months, the company identified 18 new prospects, with the “Tang Kaur” site advancing to an advanced drilling stage. So far, NRL has completed 13 diamond drill holes, revealing strong mineralization and significant findings of copper, gold, and silver. The mineralized system at Tang Kaur remains open for further exploration.

The results from the first six drill holes show promising copper grades, averaging between 0.23% and 0.48%, along with gold and silver. The project’s next step involves advanced drilling at Tang Kaur in May 2025, followed by a comprehensive technical report. Over the next few years, NRL plans extensive exploration, which will lead to detailed feasibility studies.

Additionally, NRL has obtained a lead-zinc exploration license and is working on a metal value chain study. The company is also collaborating with the government of Balochistan and other partners to secure further exploration licenses in the region. NRL aims to bring national and international investors to expand the project’s scope.