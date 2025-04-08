Pakistan and Denmark forge $2 billion maritime partnership to modernize ports

Pakistan and Denmark have announced a significant partnership worth $2 billion to modernize the country’s maritime infrastructure. This collaboration aims to improve port operations and enhance global trade competitiveness. The announcement came during a meeting between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Danish Ambassador Jakob Linulf. They agreed to accelerate the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year, with Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk leading the investment.

The discussions included plans to upgrade logistics infrastructure and incorporate green technologies in shipping. Both parties stressed the importance of using renewable energy in port operations. They also emphasized the need for workforce development and cultural exchange to strengthen their partnership. Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc is scheduled to visit Pakistan this week to meet with the prime and other senior officials.

Chaudhry highlighted efforts to adopt sustainable practices to reduce emissions at Pakistani ports. The initiative will integrate renewable energy sources like solar and wind to cut reliance on fossil fuels. Additionally, he noted that training would be provided to maritime professionals to manage eco-friendly vessels effectively. These steps aim to position Pakistan as a responsible trading partner in global markets.

By adopting green shipping practices, Pakistan hopes to enhance its brand image and boost export competitiveness. The minister stated that lowering operational costs would benefit the economy in the long run. Overall, this partnership is seen as a crucial move towards fostering economic and environmental sustainability in Pakistan’s maritime sector.