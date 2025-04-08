Sindh CM sets new traffic rules for Karachi to improve safety

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced new traffic regulations in Karachi to reduce accidents and improve safety. He declared that the speed limit for heavy vehicles in the city will be set at 30 km/h. Additionally, all heavy vehicles, light transport vehicles, and public service vehicles will be required to install trackers and dash cams. This move aims to enhance monitoring and accountability on the roads.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the need for strict enforcement. He ordered checks on the driving licenses of all heavy vehicle drivers. Moreover, drivers of these vehicles will undergo mandatory drug tests. Shah also directed the cancellation of fitness certificates for vehicles found to be unfit, and those vehicles will be confiscated until cleared by the transport department.

Furthermore, Shah called for immediate action against traffic violations, including motorcyclists without helmets and those carrying triple passengers. He urged traffic and district police to work together to reduce accidents and improve law enforcement. The Sindh government is determined to curb the rising number of accidents, which are causing significant loss of life and grief.

A high-level committee will oversee the implementation of these decisions. The committee will be monitored by the IG of Police to ensure all actions are carried out swiftly and effectively. These measures aim to create a safer and more disciplined traffic environment in Karachi.