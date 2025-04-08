US cancels visas for hundreds of international students over pro-Palestine protests

The US government has canceled visas for around 450 international students, including many from Pakistan. This decision affects students from several prestigious universities, including Harvard, Stanford, and UCLA. The sudden action has left many students confused and vulnerable to immigration consequences.

Reports indicate that the visa cancellations specifically target students who participated in pro-Palestine demonstrations. These protests were held in response to Israeli actions in Gaza. Many affected students come from Muslim-majority countries, raising concerns about potential bias in the decision.

The abrupt visa revocation came without prior notice and has alarmed universities and human rights activists. They are now working alongside students to secure legal assistance and to appeal the cancellations. The impacted students, feeling abandoned by the system, are facing a difficult situation.

Human rights advocates are voicing strong opposition to this move by the Trump administration. They argue it restricts freedom of speech and punishes students for expressing political views. The situation continues to develop as affected students seek help and universities stand in solidarity with them.