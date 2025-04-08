Pakistanis now eligible for five-year UAE visas

Pakistani citizens can apply for five-year visas to the United Arab Emirates. UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi made this announcement during a meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday. The meeting took place at the Governor House in Karachi, with UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi also present.

During the visit, Ambassador Al Zaabi invited the governor to tour the UAE visa center in Karachi. He showed support for the governor’s development initiatives and emphasized the friendly ties between the two nations. The ambassador participated in a tree plantation drive and attended a flag-hoisting ceremony, which he called a symbol of lasting friendship.

The announcement comes after UAE authorities confirmed there is no visa ban for Pakistani nationals. Applicants must now submit return tickets, hotel reservations, and any proof of property ownership. Additionally, a deposit of AED3,000 is required as part of the new five-year visa policy.

In recent years, Pakistani applicants faced scrutiny due to issues like fake documents and visa overstays. The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi has raised these concerns with UAE officials to help ease the application process for citizens.