Trump urges Netanyahu to approach Türkiye with “reason”

US President Donald Trump has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to adopt a reasonable approach towards Türkiye. During a recent meeting in the Oval Office, Trump expressed confidence in resolving disputes between Israel and Turkey. He emphasized the importance of being “reasonable” for successful negotiations.

Trump’s comments caught Netanyahu off-guard, as the meeting aimed to strengthen US-Israel ties. The remarks come amid growing Israeli concerns about Turkey’s increasing involvement in Syria, especially following the departure of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Trump praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s role in the situation, calling him “a tough guy” and “very smart.”

Despite Trump’s positive comments about Erdoğan, Israeli officials claim Turkey is playing a negative role in the region. They worry about Turkish-backed forces gaining influence in northern Syria. The US president’s support for Erdoğan has drawn criticism, especially regarding the latter’s crackdown on dissent in Turkey.

Human rights groups and political opponents have raised voices against Erdoğan’s actions, including the recent arrest of opposition officials. Nevertheless, Trump remains supportive, stating, “I happen to like him, and he likes me.” This relationship continues to shape US-Turkey dynamics in the region.