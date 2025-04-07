Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum begins today with participation of 300 delegates

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik said on Monday that the two-day Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum (PMIF-25) will officially begin on Tuesday, with around 300 foreign delegates expected to attend.

Speaking at a press conference alongside the Managing Director of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the minister said the forum aims to showcase investment opportunities in Pakistan’s vast mineral sector and to support sustainable economic growth.

He said the event is being held under the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to highlight the country’s untapped mining and mineral potential to international investors.

Ali Pervaiz Malik said that several agreements with global companies are expected to be signed during the forum. Delegates from countries such as Saudi Arabia, China, the United States, Canada, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, the Czech Republic, Finland, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Denmark, and Kenya have already started arriving in Pakistan.

He added that participants will be briefed on recent policy reforms, including the National Mineral Harmonization Framework and Pakistan’s plans for building institutional capacity and transitioning to sustainable energy.

The forum will also provide insights into the strategic roadmap for the development of Pakistan’s mineral sector, strengthening the country’s position as an attractive destination for foreign investment.

The minister said Pakistan is rich in mineral resources, particularly in areas like the Chagai district of Balochistan, which holds significant copper and gold reserves. “Our economic indicators may not yet reflect the true value of these resources, but this forum is a step towards creating awareness,” he said.

He also announced the launch of an international training program for Pakistani students to improve their skills with the help of foreign experts.

Highlighting recent economic progress, the minister said that despite challenges in the past 18 months, the government has succeeded in stabilizing the economy, lowering inflation and interest rates, and regaining investor confidence under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, the OGDCL Managing Director said the forum is aimed at attracting investment in the mining sector and will now be held every year.

He added that announcements regarding the discovery of new mineral deposits are also expected during the event.