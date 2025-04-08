Imran Khan’s family denied access to adiala jail for three weeks

Imran Khan’s family has been barred from visiting him at Adiala jail for the last three weeks. On Tuesday, his sisters, Aleema and Uzma Khan, along with their cousin Qasim Khan Niazi, were denied entry. This led to strong criticism from Aleema, who questioned the prison authorities about their decision.

Aleema expressed her confusion about the restrictions. She stated, “It’s just family here, no one else.” She called attention to the intense emotional stress caused by the denial of visits. The family insists they need to see Imran Khan, especially after being stopped for three consecutive weeks.

Last month, the Islamabad High Court had approved bi-weekly meetings for Imran Khan, allowing visits on Tuesdays and Thursdays. However, the court also imposed strict rules to prevent media interactions after these visits. The jail authorities only allowed individuals named by Khan’s coordinator to meet him.

Aleema highlighted an inconsistency in the rules. She noted that while family members face restrictions, other visitors, including political leaders, have been granted access. “Why are restrictions only for family?” she asked, referring to the meeting of Imran with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The family continues to wait, feeling distressed and frustrated.