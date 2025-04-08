Game of Thrones comes to life: Dire wolves revived through science

Colossal Biosciences, a biotech company in Dallas, has successfully created three dire wolf-like pups. This marks the world’s first case of de-extinction. Using advanced gene-editing and cloning methods, the team drew from ancient DNA of the extinct dire wolf species, which disappeared around 12,500 years ago.

Researchers utilized DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull. They reconstructed the dire wolf genome and edited gray wolf DNA, its closest living relative. The team made 20 gene edits, focusing on characteristics like jaw structure and fur thickness. Two male pups were born in October 2024, and a female followed in January 2025. Large domestic hounds acted as surrogates for the births.

The dire wolf, popularized by HBO’s Game of Thrones, was larger than modern wolves. Colossal scientists compared ancient genomes with those of modern canids to restore dire wolf features. According to Love Dalén, an evolutionary genomics expert, the pups are 99.9% gray wolf but display physical traits resembling dire wolves.

Colossal aims to use de-extinction for conservation efforts. The team has also cloned critically endangered red wolves using similar techniques. While some critics raise ethical concerns, others question the ecological role of these revived species. Nevertheless, this achievement is seen as a significant advancement in gene-editing and conservation science.