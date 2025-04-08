Pakistan invites investment to tap into trillions in mineral resources

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has encouraged local and foreign investors to explore Pakistan’s vast mineral resources. These resources are valued at trillions of dollars. During the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 in Islamabad, he expressed hope that utilizing these resources could help reduce dependency on the IMF. He emphasized the need to process and export finished mineral products instead of just shipping raw materials abroad.

Additionally, Sharif proposed that investment agreements should include technology transfers to benefit Pakistan in the long run. He also urged entrepreneurs to form joint ventures to open vocational training centers. This initiative would train young people in modern skills and boost Pakistan’s industrial growth.

The two-day forum attracted over 2,000 participants, including 300 international delegates from various countries. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted Pakistan’s strong geological landscape and underutilized mineral resources. He launched the National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025, aiming to attract investors and streamline policies in this key sector.

Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal added that addressing security and regulatory concerns could draw more regional and global interest. Moreover, he recognized Balochistan’s potential to lead in this transformation. Overall, the forum aimed to forge lasting partnerships and highlight the country’s mineral potential for global investment.