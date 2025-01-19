Gas explosion badly injures family in Nowshera

An explosion caused by accumulated gas inside a house in Nowshera district on Sunday resulted in severe injuries to the parents and children. According to rescue sources, the incident occurred in the Badarshi Isa Khel area of Nowshera, where a gas leak inside the house led to a massive explosion. As a result, the parents and children suffered severe burns. The explosion caused a fire that engulfed the entire room. Upon receiving the information, rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital.