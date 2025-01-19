Japanese envoy, Punjab CM discuss cooperation in various sectors

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Saturday and discussed opportunities for enhancing bilateral relations.

During the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz expressed Pakistan’s interest in collaborating with Japan across various sectors, including agriculture, minerals, information technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, and energy. She underscored the importance of increasing economic cooperation between the two countries. “We hold Japan in high regard and are keen to explore new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation,” CM Maryam Nawaz stated. She also extended her gratitude for Japan’s support during the devastating 2022 floods, recognizing Japan’s consistent assistance to Pakistan in times of crisis.

Highlighting the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations, she praised Japan’s public welfare initiatives and development projects. She invited Japanese investors to explore opportunities in Punjab, assuring them of full support and protection for their investments.