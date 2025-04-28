Alizeh Shah quits social media, cites emotional struggles and public criticism

Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah has officially quit social media after facing increasing online criticism. Known for her roles in Superstar and Ehd-e-Wafa, Alizeh became a prominent figure among younger audiences. On Instagram, she declared “She Quits” and described social media as “hell” before deleting all her previous posts.

In recent weeks, Alizeh shared her emotional struggles, revealing that she often hides her pain behind a strong public image. Despite her success, she admitted to battling inner challenges while maintaining a brave face for the public eye.

She also addressed industry pressures, clarifying that she has never compromised her morals for acting roles. However, she expressed frustration at being judged harshly by others, even while trying to stay true to her values.

Her sudden exit has sparked concern and support from fans, highlighting the growing impact of online criticism on celebrities’ mental health. Alizeh’s decision serves as a reminder of the emotional toll of public life in the digital age.