UN and Palestinian officials accuse Israel of blocking Gaza aid at world court

On April 28, 2025, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), U.N. and Palestinian representatives accused Israel of violating international law by blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza, warning of mass starvation. Since March 2, Israel has imposed a complete blockade on the Gaza Strip, affecting its 2.3 million residents, with essential food supplies nearly exhausted.

U.N. legal counsel Elinor Hammarskjöld argued that Israel, as an occupying power, has a clear responsibility to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. She stressed that Israel must allow U.N. agencies to carry out vital activities to support the local population. Palestinian representative Ammar Hijazi further accused Israel of using aid as a “weapon of war” and warned that Gaza’s residents are at risk of starvation.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar dismissed the hearings, calling them a “circus” and accusing the ICJ of politicization. He also criticized the U.N. for allegedly failing to address the infiltration of Hamas militants into its Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA. Despite the ongoing accusations, Israel has maintained that it will not allow aid to enter Gaza until all hostages held by Hamas are released.

As international pressure increases, including calls from the U.S., Germany, France, and Britain for unrestricted humanitarian access, the ICJ is expected to provide an advisory opinion on Israel’s responsibilities regarding humanitarian aid. While non-binding, such opinions carry significant political weight.