Oxford, Cambridge experts discuss education cooperation with Kundi

Research experts from Oxford and Cambridge Universities on Friday met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, at the Governor House and discussed international cooperation opportunities to enhance education, skills development, and capacity building.

The delegation was led by Shehzad Khan Tarakai. During the meeting, the Governor and the experts talked about creating projects that would provide better educational facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and offer training aligned with global standards.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that this collaboration would open new opportunities for the province’s students and youth, ultimately contributing to the region’s progress.

The delegation members assured that they would design practical initiatives based on an understanding of the province’s needs, aiming to increase educational and employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) District General Secretary of Lakki Marwat, Qasimullah, and District Information Secretary, Advocate Javed Iqbal called on Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi.

During the meeting, the delegation expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

The delegation also thanked Governor Kundi for appointing Advocate Javed Iqbal as a member of the selection board for Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured the delegation that the workers of the party are an asset, and the doors of the Governor House are always open to them.

He further said that the provincial government is playing a criminal role in the province’s worsening security situation.

The delegation praised Governor Kundi for his commitment to fighting for the rights of the province and taking an active interest in resolving public issues.