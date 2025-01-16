Team to stay focused as per strategy, says Windies coach ahead of first Pakistan Test

As the West Indies cricket team prepares to face Pakistan in the highly-anticipated Test series at Multan Cricket Stadium, Head Coach Andre Coley, shared his thoughts on the team’s strategy, lessons from the past and the overall environment in Multan.

Talking to the media at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, Andre Coley said the team’s clarity in planning, particularly when it comes to setting targets during the match. “Our plan regarding scores was clear, but the actual target can only be determined on the game day itself,” he explained.

He highlighted the importance of adaptability and staying focused on the present rather than dwelling on past performances. Talking about team’s journey, Coley admitted that the year 2024 brought a mix of successes and challenges for the West Indies. “We have learned a great deal from last year, both from our good performances and the areas where we fell short,” he said.

He said that every experience has contributed to the team’s growth and he remains committed to continuous learning as a coach. “As a coach, my learning never stops he said and added that each matches and every situation provide valuable lessons”.

Coley expressed confidence in the arrangements and conditions in Multan, describing the pitches as “safe and conducive for good cricket.” He also commended the efforts of local authorities and security teams for ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for the players and staff. Looking ahead to the series, Coley reiterated his preference for staying grounded in the present. “I prefer to focus on the current situation rather than the past adding, every match was a new opportunity, where our focus lies,”.

The West Indies team, under Coley’s leadership, was gearing up to take on Pakistan in what promises to be an exciting Test series. With lessons from 2024 and a clear focus on execution, the team was determined to make an impact and challenge the hosts in their own backyard. As the cricketing world turns its attention to Multan, fans can expect a thrilling contest between two competitive sides, both eager to showcase their skills and secure victory in the Test Championship.