Beware of superfood side effects: what you need to know

Superfoods are celebrated for their health benefits, but they can also have unexpected side effects. Foods like chia seeds, millets, cinnamon, and cruciferous vegetables are nutritious but may cause discomfort if consumed excessively. Understanding these potential issues is crucial for a balanced diet.

Chia seeds are rich in fiber and healthy fats, which can help curb cravings. However, too much fiber can lead to gas, bloating, and abdominal pain, especially for those with digestive disorders like Crohn’s disease. Additionally, eating dry chia seeds without enough water can cause digestive problems.

Millets are gluten-free grains that provide protein and essential vitamins. While they can aid in weight management, excessive millet consumption may interfere with thyroid function. This is due to goitrogens, which can block iodine absorption. People with thyroid issues should be cautious, as excessive intake can negatively impact their health.

Cinnamon is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and blood sugar support. However, consuming too much cassia cinnamon could harm the liver due to coumarin. Similarly, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cabbage are nutritious but can cause gas and bloating. Cooking these vegetables can help reduce such side effects, making them easier to digest.