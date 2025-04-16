Elon Musk’s claims spark tensions with South Africa over Starlink

A bitter dispute has erupted between Elon Musk and South Africa regarding his satellite internet service, Starlink. Musk claims that Starlink is blocked from operating in the country due to racial laws linked to black empowerment policies. His comments have raised concerns about diplomatic relations between the US and South Africa.

Musk stated on social media that Starlink is “not allowed to operate in South Africa simply because I’m not black.” However, South African authorities deny this claim. The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) noted that Starlink has not applied for a license yet, and the Foreign Ministry indicated compliance with local laws could allow operations.

South Africa’s black empowerment laws require that foreign firms have at least 30% ownership by historically disadvantaged groups. This regulation aims to rectify economic disparities created by apartheid. While Musk views these laws as barriers, the Foreign Ministry pointed out that over 600 US companies, including Microsoft, successfully operate within these guidelines.

Communications Minister Solly Malatsi suggested finding alternatives to the ownership requirement to help Starlink enter the market. However, political opposition from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) complicates this effort. Despite Musk’s challenges in South Africa, Starlink has successfully launched in over 20 African countries, helping address the continent’s significant connectivity gaps.