Pakistan mulls US crude, cotton imports to dodge tariffs

Pakistan plans to buy more cotton and soybean from the United States to reduce its trade surplus. The goal is to bring the surplus down from around $4 billion to below $2 billion. This effort comes as the U.S. imposes significant tariffs on imports, potentially affecting Pakistan’s trade relations. A recent report by Bloomberg highlights this strategy amid rising trade tensions.

President Trump has implemented a 10% tariff on imports globally, targeting key trading partners like Pakistan. Due to its trade surplus, Pakistan faces a 29% tariff. Although Trump announced a 90-day pause on this tariff, Islamabad is unclear on its official approach. To promote trade relations, officials plan to send a high-level delegation to the U.S. for discussions.

Pakistan has become the second-largest buyer of U.S. cotton, following China. The country mainly exports garments and textiles to the U.S., which is its largest market. As negotiations progress, officials say offers could change based on formal discussions with the U.S. This flexibility shows Pakistan’s desire to improve economic ties.

Additionally, authorities are considering importing U.S. crude oil to help balance trade. However, high freight costs create disagreements within the government about this option. Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed optimism about lowering tariffs through negotiations, emphasizing the importance of the U.S. market for Pakistan’s economy.