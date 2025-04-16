Etihad airways to increase flights to Karachi

Etihad Airways has received approval to operate more flights to Karachi, officials announced on Wednesday. The airline requested permission from Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority to add three weekly flights to its Karachi-Abu Dhabi route. The CAA granted this request, increasing the total to 17 weekly flights from the current 14.

The new flights are set to begin in October, offering passengers more travel options between Karachi and Abu Dhabi. This route is one of the busiest for international travel in Karachi, serving both business and leisure travelers.

In another exciting development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced new direct flights from Lahore to Baku, Azerbaijan. These flights will start on April 20 and operate twice a week. Travelers can book flights departing from Lahore to Baku every Sunday and Wednesday.

To celebrate this launch, PIA hosted a special event in Karachi for travel agents and tour operators. They shared important details about the new route. PIA officials emphasized that these flights will boost tourism and trade relations. They also recognized the crucial role of travel agents in making this initiative a success.