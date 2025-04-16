Hailstorms cause damage and flash floods in Islamabad and KP

Heavy hailstorms struck Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, causing significant damage. The storms impacted vehicles, windscreens, and solar panels, and they also triggered flash floods due to intense rainfall. In Islamabad, the hailstorm lasted about 35 minutes, with large hailstones smashing windscreens and damaging trees. In the Tarnol area, uprooted trees disrupted traffic flow, adding to the chaos.

Children playing in parks faced a sudden scare as the storm hit. Many were seen running home in fear. The rain provided some relief from the heat, making the weather pleasant. However, power outages affected several areas. Local authorities worked hard to restore electricity quickly.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) prepared to manage the expected flood situation. Director General Asfandyar Khattak assured the public of their readiness to respond effectively. Following instructions from Relief Minister Haji Nek Muhammad Dawar, the PDMA gathered reports from local leaders to assess damage and plan for compensation.

Tragically, two children in Chilas were swept away during the floods. One child died while being taken to the hospital, and the other is receiving treatment in Islamabad. The Pakistan Meteorological Department expects more rain, wind, and thunderstorms across northern areas from April 18 to 20. People should stay alert as the weather continues to change.