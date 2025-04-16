Maryam Nawaz unveils relief plan for over 500,000 farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced a significant relief package for farmers in the province. The initiative allocates 15 billion Pakistani Rupees for direct support to 550,000 wheat farmers through the Wheat Support Fund. Additionally, the government will provide exemptions on irrigation and fixed taxes to ease financial burdens.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized her commitment to ensure farmers do not face losses. She stated that all farmers who plant wheat will receive full compensation. Furthermore, she expressed solidarity with farmers, declaring them as brothers and promising unwavering support.

Under this package, farmers will receive direct financial aid via the Kisan Card. The government also lifted restrictions on the movement of wheat and flour across borders. This will help protect farmers from seasonal challenges and market pressures. To further assist, they will have access to four months of free storage space.

Moreover, the Chief Minister introduced an electronic warehousing receipt system. This system allows farmers to receive loans of up to 70% of their total costs within 24 hours. The government has also decided to cover the markup on loans for flour mills and storage facilities. Overall, this package aims to bolster the agriculture sector and support local farmers effectively.