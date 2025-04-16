Key talks on security and trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to hold important talks on security and border issues. This meeting will take place during the 7th session of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) in Kabul. Officials announced the discussions aim to address rising tensions. These tensions include deportations of Afghan refugees and armed skirmishes along the border.

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, leads the Pakistani delegation, which includes military and intelligence officials. Sadiq arrived in Kabul early Wednesday for the talks. Meanwhile, Afghan Deputy Defence Minister Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir will lead the Afghan side. Zakir is a senior Taliban leader with experience from the 20-year conflict against US-led forces.

The two sides will discuss issues related to the Durand Line. They aim to resolve disputes and improve living conditions for people on both sides. Recently, tensions flared after a border crossing was closed, leading to exchanges of fire. A Jirga helped negotiate a deal that reopened the Torkham border after 27 days.

In addition to security discussions, trade talks will also take place. An Afghan delegation, led by Minister Noor Uddin Azizi, will visit Pakistan. Both counties aim to negotiate a preferential trade agreement and reduce tariffs. They will also address updated transit agreements and create better facilities for traders at border points.