Pakistan and China set to establish modern aquaculture hub in Gwadar

Pakistan and China are collaborating to create a high-tech aquaculture industry in Gwadar. During a recent meeting, Professor Yu Bo, Chairman of the China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC), presented a detailed business plan to Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry. The goal is to develop a sustainable and advanced aquaculture sector, positioning Gwadar as an essential part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Minister Chaudhry welcomed the initiative, calling it a transformative opportunity for the coastal development of Pakistan. He emphasized that this project would utilize Gwadar’s rich marine resources. Furthermore, the minister stated it has the potential to generate jobs, attract investment, and strengthen the local economy.

Minister Chaudhry assured support for COPHC and other investors focusing on Pakistan’s economic progress. He committed to providing essential infrastructure, including reliable electricity, clean drinking water, and improved road connectivity. He noted that Gwadar’s coastline is ideal for aquaculture, making it essential to develop hatcheries and seafood processing facilities to meet global standards.

Both parties agreed to work together through government departments and technical experts to ensure smooth project implementation. This collaboration highlights a shared commitment to sustainable economic growth and regional development. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs seeks business proposals that align with Pakistan’s long-term economic and environmental goals, especially those that leverage its coastal resources.