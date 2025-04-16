Kuwait extends oil credit facility for Pakistan by two years

Kuwait has decided to extend its oil credit facility for Pakistan by two years. This extension allows Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to continue benefiting from Kuwait’s support. The announcement highlights Kuwait’s commitment to assist Pakistan amid ongoing economic challenges.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Parvez Malik met with the Kuwaiti Ambassador in Islamabad. During their discussion, Malik emphasized the significance of brotherly countries’ support. He praised Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for achieving success in crucial economic reforms thanks to this assistance.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador noted that Pakistan has made significant economic progress under Shahbaz Sharif’s leadership. Both officials agreed to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector through further collaboration. This agreement marks an important step in enhancing bilateral relations.

Malik also expressed gratitude to Kuwait for providing special concessions to Pakistan. He conveyed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s deep love and respect for the people of Kuwait. This relationship underscores the mutual commitment to economic growth and partnership between the two nations.