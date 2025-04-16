US considers closing nearly 30 diplomatic posts worldwide

The Trump administration is thinking about closing nearly 30 U.S. embassies and consulates around the world. This plan aims to reduce the government’s overseas presence. An internal State Department document, obtained by CNN, details proposals to shut down 10 embassies and 17 consulates. Locations mentioned include embassies in Malta, Luxembourg, and South Sudan.

The proposal also suggests downsizing diplomatic missions in Iraq and Somalia. Both countries are important for U.S. counterterrorism efforts. Moreover, the administration plans to streamline operations in larger countries, such as Japan and Canada. This may involve combining consular services into specialized units. The push for these changes partly comes from the Elon Musk-backed Department of Government Efficiency, which supports significant cost cuts.

It remains unclear whether Secretary of State Marco Rubio has approved these changes. The document evaluated each post based on security ratings, facility conditions, staffing costs, and consular workloads. A State Department spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, did not confirm the leaked details. She suggested checking with the White House regarding the administration’s budget plans.

Officials say that responsibilities will shift to nearby missions. They also plan to create “FLEX-style light footprint” posts with fewer staff in some countries. However, critics warn that cutting the U.S. presence abroad could weaken diplomatic influence. This may harm support for American citizens living overseas.