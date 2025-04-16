Endangered Indus dolphin found dead in Sukkur: concerns rise

An endangered Indus River dolphin was found dead near Gate No. 5 of the Sukkur Barrage. This discovery has raised concerns about the species’ survival. A video on social media shows the dolphin’s body floating in polluted water filled with plastic waste. This situation alarms both environmentalists and animal rights activists.

Local residents discovered the dolphin and alerted the authorities. However, wildlife officials had not retrieved the carcass at the time of this report. Initial findings suggest the dolphin may have died from falling water levels in the Indus River, creating dangerously shallow areas.

Experts warn that low river flows can leave dolphins trapped in canals or restricted to shallow pools. These conditions increase their risk of injury and death. The species already faces threats from habitat loss and human activities.

This incident follows a case earlier this year when two people were charged for killing a rare dolphin. Conservation officials are urging immediate action to protect this critically endangered species, which is vital to the Indus River ecosystem.