Sony raises playstation plus prices by 55% in Türkiye

Sony has announced a significant price hike for its PlayStation Plus subscription in Türkiye. Starting 24 June 2025, the Deluxe tier will rise by 55%, costing ₺4,266 annually. This news has sparked backlash from gamers facing economic difficulties.

The Deluxe tier’s price increase, from ₺2,740 to ₺4,266, is the most substantial change. The Extra tier will also see a similar rise, going from ₺2,340 to ₺3,645. While the Essential tier’s new price is not yet disclosed, it is expected to increase from ₺1,400 to around ₺2,180.

This announcement follows previous price increases in 2023, when costs surged by up to 600% due to economic factors. Many players are now reconsidering their subscriptions or exploring cheaper alternatives. PlayStation Plus offers online multiplayer, free games, and cloud storage, but affordability remains a concern.

Sony claims these price changes aim to maintain service quality and deliver high-value content. However, many users argue that the increases make the service less accessible. Some players are prepaying at current rates or canceling subscriptions altogether in favor of options like Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, which is currently more affordable.