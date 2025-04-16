Gold hits historic high at Rs348,000 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices broke all previous records in Pakistan on Wednesday. The price of one tola surged by Rs8,600 in a single day, reaching Rs348,000. At the same time, the price of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs7,373, closing at Rs298,353. The latest figures were shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Meanwhile, international gold prices also reached a new peak. The global rate climbed by $86, hitting $3,310 per ounce. APGJSA noted this rate includes a $20 premium. This sharp rise in both local and global markets reflects continued investor interest in gold as a safe asset during uncertain times.

Earlier this week, gold had already shown an upward trend. On Monday, the local gold price rose by Rs600, ending at Rs339,400 per tola. However, Wednesday’s jump marked the largest single-day increase so far this year.

Silver prices also followed the trend, rising significantly. The price per tola of silver increased by Rs63, settling at Rs3,460. This consistent rise in precious metals shows a strong shift toward safe-haven investments amid economic concerns.