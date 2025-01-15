Experts term Karot Hydropower Project as beacon of clean energy

The Karot Hydropower Project, a landmark initiative in Pakistan’s renewable energy landscape, is setting new standards for sustainable power generation, environmental stewardship, and economic development, said Senior Advisor to China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Limited (CTGSAI), Noorul Arifeen Zuberi.

In an interactive session with journalists at the 720-megawatt project cite, located on the Jhelum River, Zuberi said, it was a shining example of the country’s commitment to transitioning towards a cleaner, greener future.

“The Karot Hydropower Project is a model for Pakistan’s future renewable energy endeavors. By harnessing the power of water, we are not only meeting the country’s energy needs but also contributing to its economic growth and environmental sustainability,” he said.

The project, which began construction in December 2016, achieved commercial operation on June 29, 2022, with installed capacity of 720 megawatts and is expected to generate 3,206 gigawatts of electricity annually, making it a significant contributor to Pakistan’s national grid.

The Karot Hydropower Project is a direct foreign investment (FDI) project, with a total cost of approximately $1.74 billion. CTGSAI, the project’s developer, is a subsidiary of China Three Gorges Corporation (93%) and Silk Road Venture Investment Company (7%).

The project has created approximately 5,000 local jobs during its construction phase and currently employs around 200 local workers and 25 Chinese nationals. This influx of employment opportunities has not only boosted the local economy but also fostered greater people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan and China.

CTGSAI is currently operating and developing six renewable energy projects in Pakistan, with a total installed capacity of over 3,000 megawatts and an investment of over $6 billion, Zuberi said. These projects are a testament to the company’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s transition towards a low-carbon economy. He termed the Karot Hydropower Project is a beacon of hope for Pakistan’s energy future, demonstrating the potential for renewable energy to drive economic growth, reduce carbon emissions, and improve the lives of citizens.