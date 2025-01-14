Mexican firefighters prepare to do battle with LA fires

The Mexican team will join firefighters from seven states and Canada to try to bring the inferno under control.

“They are now assigned to the fire where they’re going to be engaging on the fire line, basically working as a hand crew,” said Edwin Zuniga, public information officer for Cal Fire. “So building a containment line, reinforcement containment line, engaging on the fire directly if need so.”

The Mexican firefighters’ deployment duration is uncertain, according to Zuniga. It could be a week or three weeks.