Karachi’s uplift must for country’s progress, says Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the development of Karachi is mandatory for country’s progress.

He said this while inaugurating the first section of the highly anticipated Malir Expressway on Saturday, the largest public-private partnership (PPP) project in Sindh.

The Sindh government named the newly-constructed high-speed corridor after PPP founder “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto”.

Bilawal drove his vehicle himself with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the state-of-the-art corridor, featuring a three-lane dual-carriageway with modern and access-controlled infrastructure, and also paid a toll tax of Rs100.

The inauguration ceremony was organised at the Qayyumabad Interchange of the expressway.

Addressing the event, the PPP chief said that three generations of Bhutto family were playing their role in developing the metropolis and his grandfather took revolutionary steps to improve Karachi’s infrastructure and employment.

He added that his mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto had also paid special attention to Karachi’s development and peace whenever the PPP came into power.

Bilawal said that former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal could testify that his father Asif Ali Zardari granted resources to the port city more than any other personality in the country.

He urged the government for making development projects beneficial for the business community, saying that investors would find no attraction in such projects which are not profitable to them.

The PPP admitted that water scarcity was one of the major issues in Karachi, urging the provincial government to pay attention to end water-related issues in the metropolis.

Bilawal also said that his party would not pursue politics of extremism and revenge.

“Green energy parks should also be built under the public-private partnership,” Bilawal suggested and invited all segments and stakeholders to make joint efforts to develop the country’s financial hub.

CM Shah, addressing the same event, admitted that the construction of Shahrah-e-Bhutto, the newly-constructed Malir Expressway, was completed after a long delay.