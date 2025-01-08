PTI demands ‘unfettered access’ to Imran for serious talks

The Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) has demanded “unfettered access” to jailed party founder Imran Khan to continue serious negotiations with the government.

Addressing a joint press conference flanked by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said: “During the second round of talks, our negotiation team had asked the government team to arrange their an unmonitored and unfettered meeting with PTI fonder Imran Khan.”

“There should be no monitoring during the meeting [between PTI leadership and the former prime minister in Adiala Jail].”

After months of a political tug-of-war, the coalition government and the embattled PTI finally came to table last month to defuse tensions, with the Khan-founded party initially putting forth two initial demands: the release of all political prisoners and a judicial probe into the events of May 9 and November 26.

During the two round of talks -held with NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, the PTI negotiation team sought frequent meetings with party founder to finalise the “charter of demands”.

Despite the PTI has been quite vocal about their key demands but the party did not share its demands with the government committee in writing.

Currently, the ongoing negotiation process is facing a stalemate as the PTI leadership was denied permission to meet the PTI founder by the authorities concerned.

The key opposition party claimed that they have not been allowed to meet Khan by Adiala jail authorities, while the government cited the former ruling party’s inability to present a written charter of demand leading to the NA speaker’s hesitance in calling a third meeting, added the sources.

During the second round of talks, the ruling coalition assured PTI that they were allowed to meet Khan, said Ayub.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August last year after he was sentenced in Toshakhana case-I – one of the dozens cases registered against the former premier since his ouster from power in April 2022. Referring to alleged monitoring of their jail meeting with Khan by the authorities, the PTI leader said that they could not discuss matters openly due to the spy gadgets installed in the meeting room in the Central Jail, Rawalpindi.

“We should be allowed to meet Imran in a free atmosphere,” he added.

The PTI leader urged the government to show sincerity in dialogue and provide justice to Khan and other supporters of the former ruling party who were facing cases and jail terms.

Reiterating their demands, Ayub clarified that PTI did not want to make any deal with anyone.

For his part, PTI Chairman Gohar said that their charge sheet against the government is “very long”, adding that his party was “barred” from election and their victory was turned into defeat via poll rigging.

Stressing the need for uninterrupted negotiation between the government and the opposition to defuse political tension in the country, he said that the talks should not be hindered due to petty issues such as presenting demands in writing.

“There should be negotiation whether points [PTI’s demands] are in written form or not.”

Despite the repeated demands by the ruling coalition, the PTI is reluctant to share their demands in writing with the government.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Secretary General Raja said that they would not forget the sacrifices of their workers and supporters.

“Our workers were martyred on November 26,” he said, adding that the families of the slain workers were threatened.

The PTI leader said that they entered the negotiation with the government to reduce the gulf between the people and the state.

Responding to a question about deal, he said quoting Khan, the PTI founder would be the last who comes out of the jail.