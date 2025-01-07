South Africa cruise to victory in second Test against Pakistan

South Africa comfortably defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets in the second Test at Newlands on Monday, chasing down a modest target of 58 runs to win the series 2-0.

Captain Shan Masood’s resilient century, along with Babar Azam’s 81, Agha Salman’s 48, and Mohammad Rizwan’s crucial 41, helped Pakistan avoid an innings defeat against South Africa. The Green Shirts were bowled out for 478 in their second innings, setting the Proteas a target of 58 runs.

Pakistan resumed their second innings on Day 4 at 213/1, trailing South Africa by 208 runs. The day started with nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad, who contributed 18 runs before falling to Marco Jansen early on, leaving Pakistan at 235/2.

Masood, who had been in excellent form, found steady support from

Kamran Ghulam. The pair added 43 runs before Ghulam was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada for 28, reducing Pakistan to 278/3 in the 67th over.

Despite the loss of partners, Masood remained composed, and with Saud Shakeel at the other end, the pair brought Pakistan to 309/3 at lunch. Masood’s determined innings came to an end when he was dismissed by Maphaka for 145. However, Mohammad Rizwan’s steady knock of 41 helped Pakistan to avoid an innings defeat. Earlier, on Day 3 of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa, the Pakistan top order, led by captain Shan Masood and Babar Azam, staged a remarkable fightback.

After being forced to follow-on following their dismal first innings score of 194, Pakistan’s opening duo added a solid 205-run partnership, significantly reducing the deficit to 208 runs by the close of play. Both Masood and Babar played with poise and confidence, providing a strong foundation for Pakistan’s recovery.

Masood reached his sixth Test century, finishing the day unbeaten on 102, having faced 203 balls and struck 12 boundaries. Babar, looking in great touch, scored 81 off 124 deliveries before falling just before the end of the day’s play to Marco Jansen.

His knock, which included 10 boundaries, marked his return to form after a tough first innings.

The night-watchman, Khurram Shahzad, was at the crease with Masood, having made 8 runs, as Pakistan ended the day at 213/1 in their second innings, showing signs of a determined comeback after their earlier collapse. Pakistan’s first innings had been disastrous. Starting Day 3 at 64/3, the team lost key batsmen quickly. Babar Azam fell for 58, and Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for 46.

With both set batsmen gone, the lower order crumbled as Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, and Mir Hamza all failed to contribute.

Pakistan was bowled out for a mere 194, leaving them facing a daunting 551-run deficit after South Africa’s massive total of 615.

South Africa’s imposing total was largely built on Ryan Rickelton’s brilliant 259-run innings, while Kyle Verreynne added a rapid-fire 100 off 147 balls.

Pakistan’s bowlers, Mohammad Abbas and Salman Ali Agha, each took three wickets, but the total proved insurmountable.

Having already lost the first Test of the series, Pakistan faced immense pressure to win the second match to level the series.

While the fighting display from Masood and Babar has provided some hope, Pakistan still faces a tough task to mount a successful comeback in the match.