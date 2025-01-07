Layyah DPO vows zero tolerance against women harassment

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem has reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the dignity and security of women in Layyah, emphasizing that their protection remains the top priority of the district police.

In the light of the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and directives of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, DPO Waseem underscored the need to create a safe and respectful environment for women across the district, ensuring that they can live, work, and move about without fear. “The protection of women’s dignity is not just a duty-it is our moral and societal obligation. No individual should feel unsafe or threatened within the boundaries of this district,” he asserted.

The DPO declared a policy of zero tolerance against harassment, warning potential offenders of severe consequences. “Any form of harassment or misconduct against women will be met with swift and uncompromising action. Those found guilty will be held accountable with the full force of the law,” he stated.

Acknowledging the pervasive challenges faced by women in public and private spaces, DPO Waseem emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of respect and accountability. “A community’s progress is measured by how it treats its most vulnerable members. We, as a society, must ensure that our daughters, sisters, and mothers feel secure in every aspect of their lives,” he said.

Under his leadership, the Layyah Police have initiated several measures aimed at addressing women’s safety concerns. These include:

Strengthening Women’s Help Desks: Dedicated units have been established at police stations to address complaints of harassment and gender-based violence promptly and sensitively.

Patrolling Hotspots: Enhanced police presence in areas where incidents of harassment are more likely to occur ensures a deterrent effect and immediate response.

Community Engagement Programs: The police are actively collaborating with local organizations, educational institutions, and community leaders to raise awareness about women’s rights and the legal repercussions of harassment.

Encouraging Reporting: DPO Waseem urged women to report incidents of harassment without hesitation, assuring them of confidentiality and support throughout the process. “The first step to justice is speaking up. We are here to stand by you,” he added.

This renewed commitment by the Layyah Police comes at a critical time when societal awareness of gender-based challenges is gaining momentum. DPO Waseem’s firm stance serves as a reminder that the security and dignity of women are non-negotiable, and the law will act decisively to protect them. The Layyah Police urge all citizens to join hands in building a society rooted in respect and justice, where women can thrive without fear or intimidation.