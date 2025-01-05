PM takes notice of reinstatement of 12 corrupt LESCO officials

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken serious notice of the reinstatement of 12 LESCO officials previously dismissed over corruption charges. Following this, a high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter thoroughly.

According to an official notification, the committee includes former Power Secretary Shahid Khan, current Energy Secretary, a representative from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and a member of LESCO’s board.

The LESCO management stands accused of reinstating the dismissed officials in exchange for bribes and making questionable procurement deals with an international company. The notification further highlights allegations against LESCO management, including granting illegal connections to a private housing society and blatantly ignoring rules in key decisions.

Sources also revealed that the appointment of former CEO Chaudhry Muhammad Amin was allegedly unlawful. The committee has summoned the current LESCO Chief, Board Chairman, and other senior officials to Islamabad for questioning.

The Energy Division’s insiders confirmed that the committee is expected to submit its final report to the Prime Minister by January 10th.

This high-stakes investigation raises serious questions about accountability within LESCO and sends a strong message against corruption in public institutions.