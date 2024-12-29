Stakeholder dialogue brings SMEs and regulators together

In preparation for the global Nutrition for Growth (N4G) Summit 2025, set to take place in March 2025 in Paris, France, the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and Fruit of Sustainability convened a Stakeholder Dialogue at the Avari Hotel in Lahore. The dialogue, titled “Partnering for Healthier Food Systems & Nutrition: SMEs and Food Regulators in Focus,” aimed to address critical challenges in regulatory compliance, innovation, and collaboration to improve nutrition and food safety in Pakistan.

The N4G Summit is a global platform dedicated to mobilizing financial, political, and community action to combat malnutrition and ensure healthier food systems worldwide. This Stakeholder Dialogue is a crucial initiative to connect local challenges and solutions with the global discourse, contributing actionable insights to the summit’s agenda. The dialogue brought together diverse participants, including representatives from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), regulatory bodies, and nutrition experts. The event began with a welcome address by Sarim Mehmood, CEO and Founder of Fruit of Sustainability, followed by opening remarks from Mr. Faiz Rasool, Head of Policy & Advocacy at GAIN Pakistan, who provided an overview of Pakistan’s malnutrition landscape and emphasized the role of SMEs in transforming food systems.

Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha, Director General of the Punjab Agriculture Food & Drug Authority (PAFDA), delivered special remarks highlighting the regulatory landscape in Pakistan and opportunities for fostering innovation and compliance. Participants were then divided into thematic focus groups to discuss key issues: Regulatory compliance and fostering innovation. Building SME capacity for sustained growth. Strengthening collaboration between SMEs and food regulators.