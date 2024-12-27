‘Sikandar’ teaser postponed after Manmohan Singh’s demise

The makers of Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ have announced to postpone the teaser release of the film, in respect of former PM Manmohan Singh’s demise.

The hotly-anticipated teaser of ‘Sikandar’, announced to be released on Friday morning, December 27, on the occasion of the 59th birthday of Salman Khan, has now been delayed to drop tomorrow, the makers announced in an X post.

The decision was taken in the light of former PM of India, Manmohan Singh’s demise on Thursday night.

“In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM,” informed filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. “Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding. – #TeamSikandar.”

It is pertinent to mention that Manmohan Singh, the first Sikh in office, who served two terms as Prime Minister of India – from 2004 to 2014 – and was also credited for his instrumental role in shaping the New Economic Policy of India in 1991, breathed his last on Thursday night while being treated for age-related medical conditions at AIIMS New Delhi. He was 92 at the time of death.

As for ‘Sikandar’, the ensemble cast of the action entertainer, headlined by Salman Khan, also features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar and veteran actor Sathyaraj.

The AR Murugadoss directorial is scheduled for theatrical release on Eid 2025.