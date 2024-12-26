Karachi mayor announces restoration of Shaheed BB Football Ground

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday announced to restore Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Football Ground and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park with modern facilities and said the park will undergo extensive tree plantation, and swings will be installed for children, providing quality recreational facilities to the citizens.

The Mayor Karachi made these remarks during a visit to various areas of Old Golimar here.

He said that Old Golimar, a densely populated area in District Keamari, will see its basic issues, including water and sewerage, addressed on a priority basis. The capacity of the RO plant in Old Golimar, currently at 50,000 gallons, will be increased to 300,000 gallons to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to the residents, he said.

Earlier, Barrister Murtaza Wahab had tea with party workers at Shaheed Shahnawaz Chowk in Golimar and conducted a detailed review of local issues.

He inspected different sections of the RO plant in Old Golimar and instructed the relevant authorities to commence arrangements for its expansion.

The Mayor Karachi said that various projects are underway to ensure water supply to Karachi’s residents, including the construction of a new canal from Hub Dam and improvements to the old canal for adequate water delivery.

He highlighted that RO plants are particularly beneficial in water-scarce areas, using advanced technology to provide clean drinking water. RO plants have been installed in different parts of the city, and their performance is regularly reviewed to expand capacity as needed. The Old Golimar RO plant is being upgraded to meet local requirements.

He also noted that the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Football Ground in Old Golimar serves as an important hub for football players and enthusiasts from surrounding areas. Similarly, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park is a key source of recreational facilities for many residents. Therefore, efforts are underway to restore and enhance both the ground and the park to make them greener and more functional, he said.