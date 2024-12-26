FO confirms operation along Afghan border with ‘authentic intel’

Foreign Office (FO) confirmed that security forces had carried out a targeted operation along the border, based on “authentic intelligence.”

The statement follows a deadly airstrike on Afghan territory on Tuesday, in which the Taliban administration reported the deaths of 46 people. Pakistan has been grappling with a surge in terrorism since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in September 2021. The Pakistani government has repeatedly urged Kabul to take stronger action against the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has used Afghan soil as a launchpad for attacks. Speaking at a weekly briefing, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stressed that Pakistan respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty but remains concerned about the presence of terrorist sanctuaries and hubs in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan’s major concern of terror hubs and sanctuaries inside Afghanistan remained high on our bilateral agenda,” she said, noting that Pakistan has continued to engage with Afghan authorities on various priority issues, including security, border management, and trade relations.

The spokesperson also addressed Pakistan’s relations with the United States, reiterating the country’s desire for constructive ties based on mutual respect and non-interference. Regarding US sanctions on Pakistan’s missile program, Baloch emphasised that Pakistan’s missile programme is defensive and not directed at any other country.

On the topic of human rights, Baloch affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to its international human rights obligations, especially in the context of military trials for civilians, while underscoring that Pakistan’s constitutional and legal system is capable of addressing internal issues. Concerning the ongoing dispute with India, Baloch reiterated Pakistan’s call for constructive dialogue and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue.