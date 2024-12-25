Memon urges nation to address root causes of Pakistan’s problems

Former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Nisar A Memon on Wednesday said on Quaid’s birthday – 25th Dec – the nation must identify the root cause of the myriad problems faced by Quaid’s country and put in place the necessary action programs to protect Pakistan and its people. In his statement here on Quaid’s 148th birthday, the Senator quotes Mr. Jinnah saying, “We are starting in days where there is no discrimination,no distinction between one community & another, no discrimination between one caste or creed & another. We are starting with this fundamental principle that we are all citizens & equal citizens of one state.”