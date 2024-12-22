Fans’ Choice Awards to be introduced in PSL-10

There is good news for cricket fans in the tenth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) that this time the Fans’ Choice Awards would be introduced. In these awards, the fans will choose the players who have shown the best performances in the previous editions through their votes. The six categories of the Fans’ Choice Awards will include Best Batsman, Best Bowler, Best All-rounder, Most Valuable Player, Best Individual Bowling Performance and Best Individual Batting Performance. Fans will help these players win the awards by voting for their favorite performances. The voting process for the awards is underway and the names of the players who receive the most votes will be announced at the PSL draft ceremony on January 11. PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer in a statement on Sunday said, “The passion and involvement of fans in the HBL PSL has always been important and through these awards we want to acknowledge this commitment of cricket fans.” He added, “The successful journey of the HBL PSL would not have been possible without these passionate fans and we want to engage the fans even more through the awards.