Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Karachi’s passport office

Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday that steps were being taken to ensure that citizens could get their computerized national identity cards (CNICs) and passports on time.

Speaking to the people who had gathered at Karachi’s passport office, he said that now people would get their passports within a stipulated time period.

“These days I visit the passport offices and NADRA centers across the country to see to it that people don’t face any inconvenience in getting their CNICs as well as passports,” the minister added. People, who were present on the occasion, had smiles on their faces and they told Naqvi they were quite pleased with the arrangements that had been made at the passport office. They informed him that they were handed their documents within minutes. The minister also met with the office staff and patted their backs for their work. inp

Khairpur Cadet College holds first passing-out parade of 60 students

A passing-out parade of 60 students was held in Khairpur Cadet College on Sunday. Former chief minister of Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah Jilani was the chief guest of the ceremony, while Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, College Principal retired Col Amir Hayat, deputy commissioner Khairpur, and parents of students were also present on the occasion.

Syed Qaim Ali Shah inspected the guard of honour and congratulated the parents of the students for passing out their children.