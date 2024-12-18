Pakistan calls for just solutions to global conflicts for enduring prosperity

Pakistan on Tuesday called for just and inclusive political solutions to long-standing global disputes, such as Palestine and Kashmir, at the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

CICA, a 28-member forum established in 1992 and headquartered in Kazakhstan, began as a Central Asian initiative, though it now includes members from other region like the Middle East and Southeast Asia. As a founding member, Pakistan sees the platform as vital for addressing issues related to economic development and regional integration in its neighborhood.

The meeting, hosted by Azerbaijan, was addressed virtually by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who participated from Egypt, where he is attending a summit of D-8 developing nations focused on Gaza and Lebanon.

Dar highlighted Pakistan was working to promote corporation and advance peace, stability and security in Asia, though he also noted the challenges hindering the shared economic and political objectives of the member states.

“Lasting progress cannot be achieved in isolation,” he told the gathering. “Persistent challenges, including political disputes, conflicts, foreign occupations and the denial of self-determination, along with poverty and illiteracy, undermine the collective development of Asia.”

He emphasized that sustainable peace and security depended on addressing the root causes of conflicts.

“A just resolution of the Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir issues and guaranteeing their right to self-determination is key to fostering lasting peace in the region,” Dar added.

The Pakistani deputy prime minister also highlighted the importance of strengthening regional connectivity to drive economic integration and sustainable development.

He noted that initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) could serve as “catalysts for regional economic cooperation and prosperity.”

“As the global economic center of gravity shifts, it is essential that we seize the moment of opportunity to ensure inclusive regional transformation,” he said, underscoring CICA’s role in fostering collaboration across Asia.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to CICA’s vision of advancing dialogue, mutual respect and adherence to international law to resolve disputes. Dar urged member states to continue utilizing the platform for regional cooperation and collective progress.