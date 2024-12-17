32 schools reopen in Chaghi

The district administration Chaghi on Monday suspended five absent teachers, salaries of several others have been cut and 32 out of 95 closed schools reopened besides other measures proposed for further activation of closed schools.

A meeting of the District Education Group was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Chaghi Ata-ul-Munim where the educational situation of the district was reviewed. It was attended by District Education Officer Ashok Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Dalbandin Abdul Basit Buzdar, Finance Officer Jehanzaib, and other members.

During the meeting, approval was given for salary cuts for several absent teachers, and five teachers were suspended for negligence.

It was mentioned that there were 95 closed schools in Chaghi District. Due to the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Chaghi and the District Education Group members, 32 schools were reopened in December this year, and teaching activities began. It was also agreed to take concrete steps for the activation of other closed schools.

DC Ata-ul-Munim instructed field officers to speed up monitoring and immediately suspend absent teachers, holding their salaries.

Speaking at the meeting, the DC said that special attention was being given to educational reforms across Balochistan, and solid steps were being taken to increase literacy rates. Efforts are being made to reopen inactive schools, and there is no room for absenteeism in this process, he added.

In line with the provincial government’s initiatives, exceptional steps were being taken in Chagai district to ensure the functionality of educational institutions. Continuous monitoring of teachers’ attendance is underway, and tribal elders and parents have been asked to support the government’s efforts and identify absent teachers to bring about significant improvements in the education sector.

He said that in all districts of Balochistan, teachers were being recruited locally on a merit-based contract system, which would address the shortage of teaching staff and help in reactivate closed educational institutions.

He emphasized that for the improvement of education, merit would be ensured, so that quality education could be accessible to every child in accordance with the educational needs of future generations.

Ata-ul-Munim directed the progress of the decisions made by the District Education Group be continuously reviewed and the proposed measures be implemented effectively.