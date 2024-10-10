Exploiting Tragedy for Division

On July 7, 2024, a tragic stabbing of PTM activists Gilaman Wazir and Zakeem Pashteen by PTI worker Azad Dawar set off a chain of events that revealed the troubling dynamics of political manipulation in Pakistan.

Following Gilaman’s death on July 11, his passing was co-opted for personal political agendas, fueling an insidious drive to instigate ethnic divisions within the country. The aftermath of the funeral saw PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen addressing supporters with an alarming call to action. He announced a significant gathering of Pashtuns, scheduled for October 11, 2024, branding it “Pashtun Qaumi Adalat” (PQA).

This move raises critical questions about the intentions behind such gatherings and their potential impact on the already fragile social fabric of Pakistan. The death of Gilaman Wazir has unfortunately become a catalyst for anti-state elements, particularly figures like Manzoor Pashteen, to advance their agendas through the dissemination of false propaganda.

They have attempted to link Azad Dawar to Pakistan’s intelligence agencies, portraying the incident as part of a broader state conspiracy. This narrative is not only misleading but also represents a significant oversight, as it fails to account for the complex tribal dynamics that often escalate personal grievances into larger conflicts. Such attributions of violence to state institutions is insidious, neglecting the deep-rooted societal tensions that have historically plagued the region.

While initiatives like the FATA-KP merger and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) seek to foster development and stability, the challenges posed by the region’s intricate social fabric cannot be underestimated. Lasting peace requires more than just infrastructural projects; it demands a nuanced understanding of the tribal realities and a concerted effort to bridge divides. The politicization of Gilaman Wazir’s tragic death, therefore, not only undermines genuine dialogue but risks further entrenching divisions within Pakistani society.

In the recent wake of events surrounding the announcement of the Pashtun Qaumi Adalat (PQA), the PTM has once again revealed its troubling intentions. Rather than genuinely advocating for the rights of the Pashtun people, leaders like Mohsin Dawar and Manzoor Pashteen appear to be exploiting local grievances to incite discord and unrest in Pakistan.

Their actions have transformed legitimate concerns into a façade of victimhood, prioritizing personal agendas over the welfare of their fellow countrymen. The PQA, much like the PTM itself, serves as yet another vehicle for destabilization, masquerading as a movement for rights while actually aiming to disrupt the social fabric of Pakistan. It is crucial to recognize these narratives for what they are: tactics of disruption rather than true advocacy for the people. The PTM’s actions suggest a troubling nexus with hostile entities, using local issues as a backdrop for their divisive agenda.

Notably, the symbolic gesture of draping Gilaman Wazir’s coffin in an Afghan flag underscores their ulterior motives-fostering enmity and treachery against the state. Such actions not only undermine national unity but also exploit the very struggles of the Pashtun community for their own political gain. As the discourse around these events unfolds, it is imperative for society to challenge these narratives and demand a more constructive approach that genuinely seeks to address the grievances of the Pashtun people while fostering national cohesion.

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and Fitna Al Khwarij (FAK) may have distinct origins and tactics, but they increasingly represent two sides of the same coin, united by a common goal of destabilizing Pakistan and undermining its military and law enforcement agencies.

While FAK resorts to violence and terror, the PTM utilizes political and social influence to erode the nation from within. This dual-front threat poses a significant challenge to Pakistan’s stability; one employs brute force, while the other manipulates grievances to gain support and sow discord. As both groups pursue their agendas, it becomes imperative for society to recognize the interconnectedness of their actions and the broader implications for national unity. Acknowledging this shared intent is essential for formulating effective strategies to counter their influence and safeguard the integrity of the state.

When viewed in a broader context, the events after Gilaman Wazir’s tragic death reflect a dangerous trend of using grief as a political weapon, potentially exacerbating ethnic tensions for personal or party gain.

The reliance on ethnic identity in political discourse may offer short-term gains for certain factions, but it ultimately jeopardizes national unity and stability. The pressing concern is whether such gatherings will contribute to meaningful dialogue or merely deepen divisions, posing a significant challenge to Pakistan’s social cohesion.

As the October date approaches, it is crucial for all stakeholders to consider the long-term ramifications of politicizing tragedies, ensuring that the memory of lost lives fosters solidarity rather than discord. As discussions surrounding these events unfold, it is imperative to focus on reconciliation and the resolution of underlying issues rather than allowing personal grievances to be manipulated for political gain. Only through sincere efforts to address these complexities can Pakistan hope to achieve enduring peace and unity.

The writer is a research fellow at Epis Think-tank Germany and an intern at Kashmir institute of International relations. He can be reached at Ali7664556@gmail.com