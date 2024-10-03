Pakistani IT companies shine at AI, ‘Big Data Exhibition Europe 2024’ in Amsterdam

Four leading Pakistani IT companies – REACH THE GLOBE, ICILtek, NorthBay Solutions, and Sofizar / ConstellationCK – proudly represented Pakistan at the ‘AI and Big Data Exhibition Europe held on 1st -2nd October 2024 at the RAI Convention Centre in Amsterdam.

Sponsored by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the companies showcased cutting-edge solutions in AI and Big Data, positioning Pakistan as a key player in the global tech arena, said a press release issued here on Thursday. The Embassy of Pakistan in The Hague played a pivotal role in promoting the participation of these companies.

In collaboration with the event organizers, the Embassy ensured seamless setup of the Pakistan Pavilion and facilitated the booths for the participating companies. Additionally, the Embassy actively promoted the presence of Pakistani IT firms, attracting visitors from various sectors to explore innovative solutions offered by the country’s top tech talent. To further strengthen ties and foster business collaborations, the Embassy hosted a networking dinner, bringing together Pakistani IT firms and key stakeholders from Dutch companies. This gathering provided an invaluable platform for both Pakistani and Dutch businesses to discuss opportunities for collaboration in AI, Big Data, and beyond.

The Pakistan Pavilion emerged as a popular highlight at the exhibition, drawing considerable attention from visitors keen on discovering Pakistan’s advancements in AI and Big Data technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan’s Counsellor for Trade and Investment in Netherlands, Mr. Muhammad Shafiq Haider Virk, remarked, “The participation of these four companies demonstrates Pakistan’s growing expertise in the fields of AI and Big Data. The Embassy of Pakistan in The Hague will continue to support and promote Pakistani businesses on the global stage, strengthening our trade ties with the Netherlands and Europe.”

The AI and Big Data Exhibition Europe 2024 brought together top tech companies from across the world, offering an excellent opportunity for Pakistani IT firms to showcase their innovations and foster international partnerships.